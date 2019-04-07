Frederick MacGregor Campbell, Jr. passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah with his family by his side.



Frederick was born on April 9, 1933 in Chester, PA; the son of Frederick and Mary Campbell. Fred was an all-star athlete throughout high school and college. Fred attended Swathmore High School and later graduated from Duke University. At Duke, Fred was a two-way starter on the Orange Bowl Championship Football Team of 1954. Fred also was Captain of the Wrestling team and threw the shot put on varsity track; earning a total of nine letters at Duke. After graduation, Fred joined the Marines. He entered Officer's Candidate School and became a 1st Lieutenant stationed at Quantico and Camp Lejeune. Fred served as a platoon leader in the Elite Recon for 3 1/2 years.



In 1956, Fred married his lifelong partner, Barbara Ann Mullin in Philadelphia. They raised their four children in Old Greenwich, CT. Fred, his family, and his extended family enjoyed many wonderful times together in Rehobeth Beach, Delaware.



Fred earned his MBA from NYU and worked in advertising in New York in his early career. In the 1970's, he was a Vice-President of the National Basketball Association and Head of NBA Properties. Following his career with the NBA, Fred started a Sports Marketing firm called Campbell Associates. His company was responsible for attracting corporate sponsorship to Amateur Athletics.



In the mid 1990's, Fred and Barbara retired to Skidaway Island in Savannah. Fred and Barbara enjoyed an active retirement together; boating, playing tennis, and golf were their favorite at home activities. They also loved to travel and had many wonderful trips all around the world. During their retirement, Fred was inducted into three different Hall of Fames. The Pennsylvania Hall of Fame in 2012 was one of the major highlights of Fred's lifelong sports career. Fred is survived by his wife Barbara, his sister Virginia Melhado; his children, Debbie Garwood, Cookie Werner, Cheryl Carroll and Greg Campbell; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Fred will be buried beside his parents at the St. George's Chapel Cemetery in Harbeson, Delaware.



St. George's Chapel, "the little church in the country", is over three-hundred years old.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you please consider making a donation in Fred's name to the s Retreat, 8722 Elam Church Rd, Norwood, Georgia 30821. http://wwretreat.org/



