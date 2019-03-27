Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Kilcline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick W. Kilcline

Obituary Condolences

Frederick W. Kilcline Obituary
Frederick W. Kilcline, died in the early morning of November 14, 2018 in Ibarra, Ecuador.

The native and longtime resident of Savannah moved to Ecuador two years ago following retirement. Frederick attended Savannah Catholic Schools and was a 1957 graduate of Benedictine Military School and a 1963 graduate of Clemson University where he earned a bachelor's degree in engineering. He was communicant of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Savannah.

Surviving are his wife, Anne Fasola Kilcline; his sister, Mary Kilcline Harrison; a niece, Teresa Harrison Coleman (Warren); three nephews, Lance Pickett Harrison, Joshua Tobin Fasola, and Samuel Gardener; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Hardison Fasola.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with The Reverend Brett A. Brannen celebrating. Burial will follow in the columbarium in Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Frederick's honor to Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 or St. Vincent's Academy, 207 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401.

Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now