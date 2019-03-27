|
|
Frederick W. Kilcline, died in the early morning of November 14, 2018 in Ibarra, Ecuador.
The native and longtime resident of Savannah moved to Ecuador two years ago following retirement. Frederick attended Savannah Catholic Schools and was a 1957 graduate of Benedictine Military School and a 1963 graduate of Clemson University where he earned a bachelor's degree in engineering. He was communicant of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Savannah.
Surviving are his wife, Anne Fasola Kilcline; his sister, Mary Kilcline Harrison; a niece, Teresa Harrison Coleman (Warren); three nephews, Lance Pickett Harrison, Joshua Tobin Fasola, and Samuel Gardener; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Hardison Fasola.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with The Reverend Brett A. Brannen celebrating. Burial will follow in the columbarium in Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Frederick's honor to Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 or St. Vincent's Academy, 207 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 27, 2019