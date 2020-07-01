Frederick William (Fred) Kramer IIISavannah, GAFrederick William Kramer III (Fred) passed away at Augusta University Medical Center on June 26th of complications from two brain surgeries following a stroke.Fred was a native Savannahian born at Tuttle Army Hospital on what is now Hunter Army Airfield on September 10, 1952. He loved Coastal Georgia and his time spent on the water. The son of a veteran, Fred prized the opportunities he had to travel post-war Europe as a boy and live in Zaragoza, Spain. He was in the first graduating class at Windsor Forest High School, was a member of the football team, and senior editor of his yearbook.Fred turned down Ivy League colleges to attend the University of Georgia and become a Bulldog like his mother. After a careful reading of the college catalog, Fred crafted his own undergraduate degree program and executed his plan in a way that demonstrated the skills necessary for success in law school. In 1976, Fred received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia. Fred spoke often of his time in Athens, walking to the Varsity, living in the Joe Brown dorm, and the antics of he and his dormmates that the administration never successfully cracked down on.Fred started his law career in private practice, moved to the Chatham County District Attorney's office, and joined the Department of Justice in 1980. Fred served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for over thirty-six years where he practiced criminal law and loved his work family. Fred trained many young attorneys in his role as senior litigation counsel, was an anti-terrorism task force coordinator, a national security coordinator, supervisor of the victim-witness protection section, and assisted with the 2008 G8 Summit. Fred was a member of the prosecution team for the Bio-Med case. During the Bio-Med case someone in the courtroom was overheard calling Fred Darth Vader while he was cross-examining. Fred also prosecuted the Cold War spy Huseyin Yildrim and Yildrim's informant, Army Warrant Officer James Hall III. Fred prosecuted multiple public corruption cases over the course of his career and was proud of his work to keep all branches of government ethical and law-abiding. The family was told by a former colleague that he was often referred to amongst co-workers as a national treasure. When Fred retired in 2016, his colleague Tom Withers stated that Fred was one of "the most ethical adversaries I have ever faced."Fred met Rebecca Lee Beecher through mutual friends. They were married on December 2, 1989, at First Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia, and enjoyed thirty years of happiness. Fred and Rebecca were the best of friends. Together they raised two children, Hannah and Frederick. Fred constantly read to and played music for his children and was active in their homeschooling. Fred shared absolute truth and the saving grace of Christ with his children and was always available to answer the toughest questions of the faith.After Fred retired, he assisted his family while delving back into his love of music. Fred religiously attended the Midtown Pickers where he played his guitar and started writing music. In recent years, he finished a children's song called "Never Touch a Wild Thing" for a performance at Oatland Island Wildlife Center as well as several COVID-19 parodies. Fred was a docent at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum. Fred deeply enjoyed educating the public about the humanity and experience of soldiers, the value of understanding history, and the value of a vote. Taking school groups and birthday parties through the mission experience at the Mighty Eighth was one of his favorite activities.Fred was unfailingly generous and strove to live out what he felt was his call to care for orphans and widows, as laid out in James 1:27. Fred never wanted his generosity to be made public, but he fed countless people, made sure that two widows he knew each had a house and maintenance until their deaths, allowed teenagers and young adults to seek his house as a place of refuge from the world, doled out advice and explanations to whoever asked, assisted family members in times of need, gave away sick and vacation time to colleagues, and took care of every stray his family brought home, just to name a few.The family will miss Fred's dry sense of humor; eccentric ways; speaking in song lyrics, old rhymes, and legends; his wisdom; his extensive knowledge; his passion for learning; his photographic memory; and the proud kisses he gave for big and small accomplishments. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Ruby Polk Ryan Wood, father Frederick William Kramer Jr., brothers Charles and Kenneth Kramer, and his stepfather Jess Matson. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Lee Beecher Kramer, mother Jo Aiken Ryan Kramer Matson, sister Shirley Kramer Popeil DuPree, daughter Hannah Kramer Little (Philip), son Frederick William Kramer IV, niece Jennifer DuPree Bell (Ryan), his great-nieces Amanda and Hailey Bell, and loved ones.A closed graveside service will be held on July 2nd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is currently unable to host the memorial Fred deserves. The family is making plans for a memorial to be held when restrictions are lifted, so all the people who love and remember Fred can come and help eulogize him. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum or the Joslin Diabetes Center.