1/
Freeman A. Moore Jr.
1954 - 2020
Freeman A. "Gus" "Rebel" Moore Jr., 66, of Savannah passed away July 2, 2020 at his home. He was born January 3, 1954 to Freeman A. and Iva Lee Moore. Gus was a highly skilled machinist who recently retired from the Motor Parts Company after more that 30 years of service. The first time he ever got on a plane, he jumped out of that perfectly good plane. Guy was a Master Parachutist with over 200 jumps. He was a member of the Savannah River Radio Club and cherished all of his fellow Operators. 73s I'm 10-7. Gus loved his Dodge truck and anything Hemi. He is survived by his sister Jennifer (Dale) Saunders and nephews Chris and Nick (Leslie) McBride, his Aunt Martha, and many, many cousins. Gus was an avid Trump man and in lieu of flowers, wished that donations be made to the Trump Re-election Committee. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
7/9/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
