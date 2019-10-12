|
|
Freeman Bacon
Jesup, GA
Freeman Bacon, 86, of Jesup, died Friday, October 11, 2019. Freeman was born February 18, 1933 in Pembroke, Georgia. He attended and graduated from Bradwell Institute in Liberty County. Freeman entered the Army February 1952 where he trained as a weapons maintenance technician. He credits his training to helping his leadership development. He married Dorothy Jean Allen on May 14, 1953. They were married for 65 years before her death in 2018. Freeman began work at ITT Rayonier in Jesup on April 1, 1954. He was a maintenance superintendent for over 20 years and retired with 38 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman, sharing this love with his grandchildren and friends. The highlight of the entire Bacon Clan's year was always the annual 4th of July gathering held at various resorts, most especially Richard B. Russell State Park in Elberton. He was predeceased by his sister, Frieda Stanford and brother, Ralph Bacon.
Freeman is survived by 3 daughters, Vickie (Truett) Thompson of Jasper, Ga., Molly (Greg) Whetzel of Williamsburg, Va., and Livia (Michael) McMahon of Savannah; 8 grandchildren, Jereme (Richard) Breedlove of Watkinsville, Allison (Brian) Neal of Ball Ground, Brittany (Mike) Meissner of Pacolet, SC, Cameron (Zac) McCarthy of Greer, SC, Hamilton Buchanan of Vail, Co., Ryan (Lexi) McMahon of Glenville, WV, Ben McMahon and Dylan McMahon of Savannah; 6 great grandchildren, Ansley and Hadley Breedlove of Watkinsville, Ryley and Coleton Neal of Ball Ground and Viola and Sylvia Meissner of Pacolet, SC; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; many faithful caregivers including Sue Nell Barber, Vince Fails, and special friend and caregiver, Mary Louise Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Rebecca Duke Barton officiating. Interment will be in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert and Nan Heath, the members of First United Methodist Church JOY Class, and the Liar's Club.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Cherry Street, Jesup, GA 31546.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
October 13, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019