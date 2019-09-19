|
Freida Glisson Chandler
Atlana, GA
Freida Glisson Chandler died peacefully at the age of 94 on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta. She was born on July 9, 1925 on a farm in Daisy, Georgia, one of eleven children born to John and Cora Glisson. She graduated from Claxton High School before moving to Savannah to attend Draughon's Business College to become a secretary. She worked for Savannah Electric Company in that capacity for many years. Freida met Henry Chandler (deceased) in Savannah after World War II, they married, and had four children who survive her: Joe Chandler (Renee) of Atlanta; Cindy Levens (Jerry) of Long Beach, Mississippi; Cathy Chandler of Johns Creek, Georgia, and Andrew Chandler of San Jose, California. As a long-time communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Savannah (where she worked as the church secretary), she shepherded her four children through Saint James Catholic School, Benedictine Military School, and Saint Vincent's Academy. In addition to her four children, she is survived by four grandchildren: Karen Allgood (John) of Johns Creek; Jay Levens (Mandy), Andrew Levens (Stacey), and Jenny Levens (Scott Brown) of Long Beach; and eight great-grandchildren: Jack, Cate, Lea and James of Johns Creek, and Macie, Ava, Reagan, and Anniston of Long Beach. Of her ten siblings, Freida is survived by her sister, Nira Stephens (Steve) of Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by brothers, J.B., Ed, Huey and Joe, and by her sisters, Lavauna, Mondell, Gerry, Doris, and Ann. After Freida moved to Atlanta in 1997 to live closer to family, she lived her golden years attending daily Mass, enjoying her many friends and being a wonderful mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. We will always remember her bright smile, her youthful beauty, her warm embrace, and her vibrant faith. The funeral Mass is scheduled at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022, on Friday, September 27th at 11:00am with a visitation beginning at 10:30am. She will be interred at a later date at the Catholic Cemetery in Savannah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
