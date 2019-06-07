|
Freida H. Hamilton 91 passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Green Cove Springs, Florida. She was born in Bulloch County, was a graduate of Stilson High School, and lived her adult life in Savannah. She retired from Savannah Bank & Trust Co. in 1985, after nineteen years of service, and was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark T. Hamilton, and her daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Hamilton Quick.
Survivors: a son and daughter-in-law, Danny & Stephanie Hamilton of Green Cove Springs, FL; two grandsons, Kevin Clark Hamilton of Sanford FL and Brian S. Quick and his wife Jennifer, and two great-grandchildren of Tampa, FL; two sisters-in-law Louise Thomas of Savannah, and Emily Henley of Statesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 7, 2019