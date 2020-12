Or Copy this URL to Share

GA Sylvania Mr. G. David Mock, 84, passed away at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta, GA on December 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30am at the Goloid Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylvania, GA. G. David Savannah Morning News December 4, 2020 Mock Mr.



