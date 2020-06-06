Brigadier General G. Dennis LeadbetterPonte Vedra , FloridaBrigadier General G. Dennis Leadbetter, U.S. Air Force (retired) passed away peacefully in his home in Ponte Vedra, Florida on May 29, 2020.General Leadbetter was born March 1, 1933, in Norman, Oklahoma. He graduated from Norman High School in 1951 and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1955. He completed Air Command and Staff College in 1972, Industrial College of the Armed Forces in 1974 and Air War College in 1977.Enlisting in the Oklahoma National Guard in 1947 as a private first Class, the General served in the 45th Division, "D" Company, 179th Infantry Regiment, attaining the rank of master sergeant before being discharged in January 1954. He was commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officer's Training Corps program in November 1955 at the University of Oklahoma. He then completed primary pilot training at Bartow Air Force Base, Fla., and basic single engine jet training at Greenville Air Force Base, MS., where he received his wings in December 1956. He received advanced pilot training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., where he subsequently was assigned as a mission pilot with the 3631st Support Squadron and was also an aircraft instrument instructor at the F-86 school.From 1959 to 1962, he was assigned to the 3504th U.S. Air Force Recruiting Group, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. While there he assisted in developing the Officer Training School Commissioning Program.Upon release from active duty in September 1962, he studied law at the University of Oklahoma. During this time he was also a reconnaissance flight commander, flying RF-84s with the Arkansas Air National Guard's 188th Tactical Reconnaissance Group, Fort Smith, Ark. In September 1968 he transferred to the 187th Tactical Reconnaissance Group, Dannelly Air National Guard Base, Ala., where he continued to fly RF-84s.He joined the Air Force Reserve and was assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. from November 1970 to August 1976, he held positions of forward air controller, flight commander and squadron commander of the 357th Tactical Airlift Squadron, later becoming deputy commander of operations for the 908th Tactical Airlift Group, and then commander.General Leadbetter left Maxwell Air Force Base in September 1977 for a new assignment at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., as vice commander of the 94th Tactical Airlift Wing. During the fall of 1978, he commanded the first squadron of Air Force Reserve short-takeoff-and-landing cargo aircraft to deploy to Europe for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Reforger Exercises. In May 1979 he was assigned as vice commander of the 14th Air Force at Dobbins. General Leadbetter assumed duties as a member of the Air Force Reserve Objective Planning Council and deputy director of the Air Force Reserve Management Assistance Group in June 1981.He was a command pilot with more than 100,000 flying hours. His military decorations and awards include the Meritorious Service Metal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal, Combat Readiness Metal with four oak clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award ribbon with three oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with Six oak leaf clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with hourglass device and Small Arms Expert Marksman Ribbon.In his civilian capacity General Leadbetter was a captain for Eastern Airlines flying Boeing 727s, Convair 440s, A-300s and Lockheed L-101s during his commercial flying career.His civic affiliations include life member of the Reserve Officers Association, National Guard Association and Air Force Reserve Association, Rotary International, past member of the board of directors and former Director of International Relations of the Atlanta Airport Rotary Club, and member of the First Christian Church. He also served as President of Savannah West Rotary Club, past President Porsche Club of America Coastal Empire Region, Life member and Past President Eighth Air Force Historical Society.He is survived by his loving wife Janet Leadbetter; his sister Dorella Remy; his daughters Jennifer Hamilton and Denise Bennett; his son Grant Leadbetter; his stepdaughters Meredith Kreis, Kelly Kreis and Jana Weaver, and his 12 grandchildren.Due to the current Covid-19 Virus we will have a Celebration of Life Party in the coming months.Savannah Morning News06/07/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at