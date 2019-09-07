Home

Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Gabriella Fasolo Hampton


1945 - 2019
Gabriella Fasolo Hampton Obituary
Hinesville - Gabriella Fasolo Hampton Gabriella Fasolo Hampton, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at The Oaks in Pooler after a short illness.

A native of Vicenza, Italy, she was a resident of Hinesville for the past 33 years and worked at Marne Lanes for many years. She loved to cook and garden and was affectionately known as "Nonni".

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Dave Hampton.

She is survived by her son, William Hampton, and his wife, Melissa, of Richmond Hill, and their children, Will Hampton, Carter Hampton and Taylor Hampton; and her daughter, Elisa Hampton, of Hinesville and her children, Madison Mehaffey and Sarah Mehaffey; and her sister, Milena, and brother, Vittoro, both of Italy.

Visitation will be 3:30-4:30 pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 pm in the chapel. Burial will be in Hinesville Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.

Savannah Morning News September 7, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 7, 2019
