|
|
Gail Thompson Edwards
Savannah, Ga.
Gail Thompson Edwards, 75 of Savannah, GA died Saturday, April 18, 2020 from complications due to a short-term illness. The Wayne County native and 1963 Jesup High School Graduate was a retired administrative assistant of Armstrong Atlantic State University. Gail was a former secretary at Varnedoe, Chisholm and Skinner Stockbrokers. She later turned her love and talents for making beautiful clothing and accessories using cross stitching and smocking techniques and opened Art Needlework on the Southside of Savannah. She was known for her love of animals, history and could often be found planning trips and outings with her friends. She was an independent, adventurous and precocious woman with a real zest for life. Her latest passion was keeping up with her 6 beautiful great grandchildren. Her parents, Robert (Bramie) Houston "Tommy" Thompson, brother, Courtney "Wayne" Thompson, sister Clara "Margene" Thompson, partner, Billy Carter preceded her in death.
Survivors are her daughter, Janet (Eddie) Clanton Hollingsworth and her father, William "Billie" (Nell) Clanton, all of Odum; 4 grandchildren, Billy (Kelly) Hollingsworth, Melanie (Cale) Harris, Karri (Joey) Youngblood, Tessa (Brian) Watford; 6 great grandchildren, Paisley and Briggs Hollingsworth, Kennedy and Houston Harris, Cali and Cameron Watford; a step-daughter, Amy Carter Saunders; former husband, Larry (Julie) Edwin Edwards; sister-in-law, Loretta Thompson; niece, Amy Thompson Mann; nephew, Robert Wayne Thompson.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, private family graveside funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, April 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.
A private family viewing will be held at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation "A Night to Shine Ministry," 2220 County Road 210 W., Suite 108, PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259 or online at https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/ .
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
04/22/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020