Gale Huggins
Gale Huggins
Pooler, GA
Gale Huggins, 57, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at The Resort at Pooler. Gale was born in Savannah to the late George Skinner Wingate, Jr. and Janie Lunelle Archer Winters. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Johnny Huggins and Michael Huggins, and her brother, George Stanley Wingate. She was a member of the Port Wentworth Alliance Church and had been employed with Insurance Auto Auctions. Survivors include her children, Stephanie Portilla and John Huggins; grandson, Jacob Huggins; sister, Kathi Dixon (Craig), and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 6 until 8:30 p.m. this evening, Monday, June 1, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home. The funeral to celebrate Gale's life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home-West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80, Pooler, GA (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
06/01/2020
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
