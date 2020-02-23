|
Mrs. Gale Odom Coleman Brown
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Gale Odom Coleman Brown of Pooler, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Savannah, GA to the late Archie Cree & Cleo Bailey Odom, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Marion Coleman, Sr., a son, Barry Cassell Coleman, a brother, Gary Odom, and a sister-in-law, Debbie Odom. She was a member of Pooler Bible Baptist Church. She was a Spokesperson for the MAAD Victims Impact Panel of Savannah, GA, devoting her time to a cause that meant so much to her. She also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and was employed a number of years with Official Records.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel T. "Tommy" Brown; two sons, William M. "Billy" Coleman, Jr. (Lisa Ann) and Brian C. Coleman, Sr. (Demeshia), grandchildren, Cory A. Coleman (Sara), Kyle M. Coleman (Beatrice), Ryan M. Coleman, Brian C. Coleman, Jr. (Ashli), and Madison B. Coleman; great-grandchildren, Keira Coleman and Connor Coleman; two brothers, Joe Odom & Archie C. Odom, Jr. (Kristi), as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The visitation will be on Saturday, February 29th from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Pooler First Baptist Church located at 204 Hwy 80 followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 4 p.m. at the Elim Baptist Church Cemetery located at 6650 Elim Church Road, N.E. in Ludowici, GA.
The family would like to thank Hospice Savannah for the care and support given to Mrs. Gale.
