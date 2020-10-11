1/1
Ganell Mixon "Nell" Butler
Ganell "Nell" Mixon Butler
Savannah, GA
Ganell "Nell" Mixon Butler, 95, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 21, 1925 in Metter, GA to the late Arthur and Ava Greenway Mixon. Mrs. Butler was retired as an Avon representative, and also worked for over 20 years driving the Bookmobile for the Savannah/Chatham County area. She was a member of the Laides Golf Unit of the Alee Shriner's, and Isle of Hope Baptist Church. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and will be missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Julian Butler, Sr., her son, James Julian "Corky" Butler, Jr., and her grandson, Carey Carter Zipperer.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Grover Zipperer, daughter-in-law, Rita Butler (Billy Oldfield), grandchildren, Cleve Zipperer (Tina), Corbin Zipperer (Ami), Chris Zipperer (Meredith), Jason Butler (Lauren), Jeff Butler, Heidi O'Connor (Tony), seventeen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Isle of Hope Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to thank Susan Gross and Mary Ann Robinson, her caregivers for the past few years.
Remembrances may be made to Isle of Hope Baptist Church, 22 Rose Ave, Savannah, GA 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
