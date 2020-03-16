|
Garnette R. Bagwell (Sonny)
Midway, GA
Garnette R. Bagwell (Sonny), 62, of Midway, Georgia passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Sonny was born in Anderson, SC. He was raised in Euclid, Ohio and was the oldest of 5 children. He was an employee of Savannah Morning News and enjoyed living a simple life with his wife, Sandra. When he wasn't working, Sonny enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family, and spoiling his grand children. Sonny is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; children, Jennifer Stamps (Josh) and Jeremiah Bagwell (Ashley) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Joslyn Stamps, Juliana Stamps, Lane Bagwell, and Maebree Bagwell of Anderson, SC; sisters, Debbie Cowoski of Mentor, Ohio and Cheryl Gannon of Braselton, Georgia. He was preceeded in death by his father, Garnette R. Bagwell, Sr.; mother Irene Gullet; and brothers Mark Bagwell and Tony Bagwell. A service to celebrate Sonny's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday March 18th at Thomas L Carter Funeral Home, 1822 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local nonprofit Carpathia Paws, 1534 Airport Road, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.
