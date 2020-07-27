Garr S. WilliamsSavannah, GAGarr S. Williams, Sr., 86, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hospice House after short illness. He was born June 13, 1934 in Springfield, Missouri to the late Neal and Mary Garr Williams. Mr. Williams graduated from Birmingham Southern with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Mr. Williams retired from Goodwill Industries and was a member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church. He was an avid sailor and in his spare time he would cane chairs.Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Stephen Williams of Savannah, four sons, Garr S. Williams, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Orlando, FL, Stephen Williams (Dawn) of Atlanta, Neal Williams (Robbin) of Chattanooga, TN, and Shaler Williams (Mina) of Orlando, FL. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Neal Behrens (Dr. Charles) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Nancy Zakon (Alan) of Key Largo, FL, nine grandchildren, Margaret, Ryan, Andrew, Erin, Thomas, Matthew, Tyler, Haley, and Lana, and also several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with burial in Birmingham, AL.Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190. Savannah, GA 31416.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at