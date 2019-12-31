Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gary Deastel Spikes Obituary
Gary Deastel Spikes
Rincon
Gary Deastel Spikes, 72, passed away December 30, 2019 at his residence.
The Chatham County native was a retired crane operator with Local #475, was a member of the Guyton Masonic Lodge #428 F. & A.M., and loved fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Deastel and Annie Mae Spikes.
Survivors include his son, Timothy D. Spikes (Miranda); grandson, Dalton Spikes; sister, Annette Daring (James); nephews, Jimmy and B.J. Daring; and his uncle, Gettis Spikes.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
