Gary Loper

Gary LoperClaxton, GAGary Loper, age 73, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Savannah, but lived most of his life in Evans County. He was of Baptist faith. Gary worked at Georgia Southern University for 23 years before retiring due to medical reasons. Although Georgia Southern was the location of his job, the love of the university went well beyond that. To say he bled blue was an understatement. He loved his Eagles, never missed a game and was on the sidelines in the early years. Gary also loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He would catch fish when no one else could. Above all, Gary loved his family. He made sure they were provided for and spent time with them. Gary truly will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Loper and Mildred Strickland; sister, Mary Gail Loper; and his beloved fur baby, Peanut. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish a lifetime of memories is his wife of 51 years, Judy Loper of Claxton; two daughters, Danett (Harry) Conley and Stormie (Kevin) Taylor all of Claxton; five grandchildren, Shelbie (Jason), Jacob, Luke, Hunter and Dixie; two great-grandchildren, Jase and Slade; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends survive.VISITATION: Friday, July 10, 2020, 10-11:00 a.m., at DeLoach's Church.FUNERAL: Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at DeLoach's Church.BURIAL: DeLoach's Church Cemetery.REMEMBRANCE: DeLoach's Church Cemetery Fund, 8152 Nevils-Groveland Road, Statesboro, Ga., 30458.