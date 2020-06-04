Gary MccallisterPooler, GeorgiaOn Tuesday June 2nd, Gary Mccallister Sr. loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away. Gary was born on October 14, 1948 in Tell City, Indiana. On July 15, 1967 he married Carolyn Sue Cronin (Susie). In their 52 years of marriage together they had two children Wayne Mccallister (Melissa) and Kelly Mccallister Davis (Roland). He was a "Papaw" to two grandchildren Jordan Mccallister (Tierney) and Josie Davis. Gary loved his family more than anything, and was a hardworking and loving man. He retired from Weyerhaeuser Paper Company in 2013. Even in his retirement he loved to stay busy helping people out with projects and volunteering for his church. He was a member of Savannah First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Gary was a Christian man, and his faith played a big role in his life. He loved conversing with people and everyone that knew him would agree that he never met a stranger. He had a way of spreading his joy and compassionate spirit with everyone he met. In Gary's honor a Memorial service will be held on Friday June the 12th at 11 am at Savannah First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Pooler, GA.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at