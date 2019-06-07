Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Paul Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Paul Edwards Obituary
Mr. Gary Paul Edwards, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late George I. & Mary Helen Hammonds Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Brown, and a brother, Ted Edwards. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, making knives and cooking for family. Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Brown Wagner and her husband, Anthony Dale Wagner; son, Roy Allen Brown; grandchildren, Campbell Wagner, Turner Wagner and Daniel Brown; brothers, George, Thomas and Keith Edwards, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Westside Memorial Gardens.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now