Mr. Gary Paul Edwards, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late George I. & Mary Helen Hammonds Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Brown, and a brother, Ted Edwards. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, making knives and cooking for family. Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Brown Wagner and her husband, Anthony Dale Wagner; son, Roy Allen Brown; grandchildren, Campbell Wagner, Turner Wagner and Daniel Brown; brothers, George, Thomas and Keith Edwards, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Westside Memorial Gardens.
