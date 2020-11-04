Gary Wendell "Butch" Hodges, Sr.RinconGary Wendell "Butch" Hodges, Sr., 69, passed away November 4, 2020 at his residence.The Chatham County native was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon and the Unity Sunday School Class. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Marine Rescue Squadron. He retired from GA Power, loved camping, fishing, hunting, and was an excellent handyman.He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Vililia Hodges; and brother, Lloyd Hodges.Survivors include his loving wife of whom he would have been married 50 years on November 21, Susan Davis Hodges; children, Gary W. Hodges, Jr. (Jessica) and Shannon Hodges Wingo (Rodney); grandchildren, Bradly Hodges, Kathryne Wingo, David Hodges, and Jacob Hodges.Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Rincon followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.Interment will follow in Rincon Cemetery.Remembrances may be given to First Baptist Church of Rincon, 201 E. 6th St., Rincon, GA 31326.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at