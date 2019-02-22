|
|
The family and friends of Gaylen Wilsey Young formerly of The Landings and a past member of the Board of Governors of The Landings Club, invite you to share in celebrating her life and mourning her passing at a memorial service on Saturday, March 2, at 2:00 pm in the Library Room of the Plantation Clubhouse at The Landings on Skidaway Island, Savannah, 1 Cottonwood Dr., Savannah GA 31411 (912) 598-2525
We request that you bring your thoughts, prayers, and fondest memories to share. A reception will follow the service, with light appetizers and refreshments.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 22, 2019