Gene Burnise Clark
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Gene Burnise Clark, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home with his wife and daughters at his side.
Gene was a commercial fisherman and would always work on his shrimp boat and implement new ideas on how to catch more shrimp. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting. He was an exceptional guitar player and would play a tune any chance he got. Most of all he was a devoted husband who adored his wife and loved his family. He will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John B. Clark and Kathleen Bernice Butler Clark; and daughter, Ginger Allyson Clark Parker.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sherry D. Wilson Clark; five daughters, Terrie Kennedy (Mark) of Savannah, GA, Giniver Clark Brown (Kerry) of Valdosta, GA, Susan Clark Mosley (John) of Fayetteville, NC, April Clark Simpson (Eddie) of Hinesville, GA, and Joy Biggans (Mike) of Statesboro, GA; thirteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A "walk-through" visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel with Reverend Alfred Banks officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Daniel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Gene's pallbearer's will be his grandsons.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, seating at the service will be limited. Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is required.
Savannah Morning News
09/27/2020
