Bloomingdale - Gene Edward Knight, Sr. Gene Edward Knight, Sr., 80, of Bloomingdale passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
A native of Savannah, he was the son of the late Eugene Rudolph Knight and Mary Louise Taunton Knight.
Gene was a US Navy Veteran and was retired from International Paper. He was an active member of Alpha United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean Knight; children, Cindy Hashaw; Gene Edward Knight, Jr. (Roxanne); grandchildren, Joseph Taranovich, Thomas Taranovich, John Douglas Hashaw, Billy Jack Hashaw, Jacob Edward Knight; great grandchildren, Skylar Kain, Jonah Hashaw, Dax Robinson; sister, Jane Moore (Kevin); several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin in the Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Matt Stout and Rev. Larry Strickland officiating, with burial to follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Savannah Morning News July 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 11, 2019