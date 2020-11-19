Gene "Coach Gene" SimpsonSavannah, GAClarence Eugene "Coach Gene" Simpson, 80 passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born July 2, 1940 in Savannah to the late Clarence J. and Mary Ann Meehan Simpson. He graduated from Commercial High School in 1958, and served in the Georgia Air National Guard for eight years. He worked for Union Camp Corporation for ten years, and retired from Delta Air Lines after twenty-five years of service at the old Savannah Airport. After retirement he worked for Excursions Unlimited for over fifteen years as an escort on hundreds of trips all across the country. During his travels he made many lifelong friends. He was a huge sports fan, having coached many years for Calvary Baptist Day School, as well as for many other sports teams from Garden City to Savannah. He coached baseball, football, and basketball. In addition to Calvary, he coached the Garden City Eagles and Garden City Hawks. Coach Gene served as the Director of the Garden City Recreation Department. He played softball for the First Baptist Church of Garden City, and the Spanky's Traveling team. He served as a Georgia High School Referee, where he traveled many Friday nights calling high school football games. He was instrumental in the building of the Westside Stadium in Garden City, as well as the Calvary Stadium on Montgomery Crossroads. He took great pride in helping young people grow athletically, and in their faith and character. In his later years, he became a part of the Promise Keeper's breakfast group.He was a former member of Calvary Baptist Temple, the First Baptist Church of Garden City, and was a current member of Bull Street Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Brenda Hill Simpson of Savannah, son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Siriwan Simpson of Savannah, daughter, Debbie Nijem of Valdosta, brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Brenda Simpson of Tybee Island, four grandchildren, Andrew Simpson, Clare Nijem, Ansley Nijem, and Anna Simpson, as well as several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.A Private Graveside Service will be held in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.Remembrances may be made to Bull Street Baptist Church.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at