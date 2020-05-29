Gene Smith
Mr. Gene Smith, 78, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.