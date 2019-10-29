|
Geneva Elizabeth Long Collins
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Geneva Elizabeth Long Collins, 77, of Bloomingdale died Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice Savannah and surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Bloomingdale, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Sarah Kathleen Helmey Long. Geneva was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale where she was in the Adult Sunday School Class. Geneva had been a Secretary at Bloomingdale Elementary School.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Martin Collins; a daughter, Terri Elizabeth Collins; a son, Andrew Michael Collins, Sr.; 2 grandchildren, Andrew Michael Collins, Jr. and Jessica Waldhour and several great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale; burial will follow at Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
