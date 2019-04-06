Mrs. Geneva Hodges Breland, 97, of LaGrange and formerly of Savannah, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Hospice LaGrange.



Mrs. Breland was born March 11, 1922, in Tattnall County, daughter of the late Henry and Sallie Hendrix Hodges. A resident of the Savannah area most of her life, she was a member of Atlantic Primitive Baptist Church, but had attended Dunson United Methodist Church after making her home in LaGrange several years ago. She was recently added to the membership roll of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Grays, SC.



Survivors include her son and daughter in-law, Dan and Cherri Breland of LaGrange; grandchildren, David and Meredith Breland, Amanda and Ryan Wardell, Candace and Jarred Baker; and four great-grandchildren, with one more soon to arrive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Otto Breland, and her brother, L. C. Hodges.



A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday night April 6, 2019 at Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Chapel in Savannah. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday April 7, 2019 at Hillcrest Abby East Cemetery in Savannah.



Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to West Georgia Hospice 1510 Vernon Rd., LaGrange, GA 30240.



Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com & www.foxandweeks.com.



Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home of Hogansville and Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Chapel in Savannah are in charge of arrangements. Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 6, 2019