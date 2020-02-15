|
|
George Aloysious Ebberwein, Jr.
Savannah
George Aloysious Ebberwein, Jr., 85, died Friday, February 14th at Azalealand Nursing Home.
He was born in 1934 in Jersey City, NJ, the son of Anne Dowling Ebberwein and George Aloysious Ebberwein, and lived there for 11 years. After his family returned to Savannah, he attended Sacred Heart, Benedictine and Commercial High School.
He worked for the Central of Georgia Railway Company before joining the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he became a U.S. Merchant Marine, beginning a career that took him all around the world many times and included service in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He also worked locally in the shipping industry for the ILA and Stevens Shipping Company.
After retirement, he enjoyed the many musical concerts around Savannah, classic black and white movies, learning about the latest technology, attending the BC Survivors Luncheon, and being near the water. He also took classes at Armstrong State College as part of their program for Seniors.
George was quite resilient and a few years back, recently widowed and having survived multiple cancers, a few replaced body parts and an organ transplant, he set out to travel once again on a solo cross country trip to finally see the beautiful interior of the United States.
He was a devoted son, brother, husband and father but took enormous pride in his role as grandfather and his grandchildren are forever grateful for the years, they shared with him.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Traynor (Mike) and Elizabeth Ebberwein and grandchildren, Emma, Henry and Noah, his sister, Sr. Angela Marie Ebberwein, R.S.M., and his brother, Joseph Ebberwein (Harriet), and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith, his sister, Anne Hoffman, and his parents, Anne and George Ebberwein.
A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18th from 5 to 7 PM at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, February 19th at 11 AM at the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Joseph's/Candler Foundations for Cancer or Diabetes, 5356 Reynolds Street, Suite 400, Savannah, GA 31404.
