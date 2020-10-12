George Arthur Brannen
Perry, GA
George Arthur Brannen, 68, passed on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home while surrounded by family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm at Houston Lake Country Club in Perry, GA. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm at The Tattnall Campground, 3769 Campground Rd., Claxton, GA 30417 with Reverend Tab Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers and food, please make donations to Shirley and Billy Weir Scholarship Foundation, 7804 Eagles Landing Ct., Columbus, GA 31909.
George was born on May 28, 1952 in Macon, GA to the late James Washington Brannen and Iva Anne (Beasley) Brannen of Claxton, GA. He was the Director of Public Works for the City of Warner Robins until his retirement. George was a former vice-president of the WRHS Touchdown Club, a member of the Weir Scholarship Foundation Selection Committee, an avid golfer, and a Damn Good Dawg, but his greatest joy and passion was his family. In addition to his father, George was preceded in death by his aunt, Lucile Godfrey.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Karen Laware McDonald of Perry; children: Lisa Brannen Moss (Randy) of Perry and James Park Brannen (Mary) of Atlanta; grandchildren: Payton Moss and Brannen Moss; mother: Iva Anne Brannen of Claxton; brothers: James Brannen and Thomas Brannen (Charlotte).
