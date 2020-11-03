George "Capp" CappelmannMcIntosh CountyGeorge "Capp" Cappelmann, 80, died Sunday, November 1st, in an automobile accident in Hinesville, GA. "Capp" as he was known by his many friends and family was from Jesup, GA, and was a resident of McIntosh County. He was an agent with New York Life Insurance Co., and a real estate agent in McIntosh County. He had been a member of the Golden Isles Symphony for many enjoyable years and was an avid reader and nature lover. He is survived by two sisters, Anne C. Donaldson and Sara "Sally" Camacho and numerous other relatives and friends. No funeral arrangements at this time.Savannah Morning NewsNovember 4, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at