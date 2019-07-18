|
|
Guyton - George Danny Womble George Daniel Womble, 75, of Guyton, Ga., died Tuesday at Ogeechee Hospice in Statesboro, Ga. He was born in Savannah, Ga., and was a retired Accountant, having worked 20 years for Sea Pines on Hilton Head .He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Odom Womble, and his mother, Jewell Brinson Womble. He was a veteran, having served in the US Air Force, during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a Charter member of Hope Baptist Church. Danny also was a Big Supporter of the Ronald McDonald House. Danny loved to play Golf, Soft Ball, Bowling and taking Cruises. Danny also loved the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. Danny loved to play percussion instruments (drums). He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Womble of Jacksonville, Fla; a sister in law, Betty Odom of Rincon, Ga; 3 nephews, Todd Odom (Chrystal) of Guyton,Ga; Scott Odom (Jill), of Charleston, S.C., and Ian Odom , of New York, NY; 2 Great Nieces, Alexis Eason, Guyton, Ga; and Erica Odom, of Springfield, Ga; Great Great Nieces, Peyton Eason and Riley Eason of Guyton, Ga; and a great nephew, Lawson Odom, of Charleston, S.C., many Cousins and Extended Family. Visitation: 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Garden City Chapel. Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Friday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Garden City Chapel, with Rev. John Tramell, officiating. Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens,Inc., at Springfield, Ga. Rembrances may be made to Hope Baptist Church or the Ronald McDonald House. Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Garden City Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News July 18, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 18, 2019