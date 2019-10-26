|
George E. Rotureau Faulkville, GA Mr. George Edward Rotureau 86 of Faulkville, GA Passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA after a long illness.Mr. Rotureau was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia to Walter and Betty Kelly Rotureau. He graduated from Commercial High School in Savannah and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. After serving his country Mr. Rotureau returned to Savannah and met and married the love of his life, Mary Irene Yarber on April 11, 1959. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage.He was a Free Mason and Shriner in the flag unit for many years. Mr. Rotureau and his brother, Walter Rotureau, owned and operated Rotureaus's Fullservice Station on Drayton Street for many years. Never one to be idle, Mr. Rotureau worked many different jobs till into his 80's.Mr. Rotureau enjoyed shrimping (making many of his own shrimp nets), fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife Mary and the Shriners.Mr. Rotureau was predeceased by his parents, a brother Walter Rotureau, Jr. and his father and mother-in-law, Albert and Nora Yarber.George is survived by his wife, Mary Rotureau of Faulkville, GA, his special niece and caregiver, Marcy Jones Bunkley of Bulloch County, GA, 2 nephews, Craig Rotureau of Rincon and Wain Yarber of Savannah, 2 nieces, Carol R. Boykin of Savannah, and Ginny Worsfold of Fort Mill, SC, and many great nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Virginia Yarber of Statesboro, GA.Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. Burial will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, or the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
