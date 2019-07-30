|
Midway - George Edward Beasley, Sr. George Edward Beasley, Sr., 87, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
George was born in Garfield, GA. He lived in Savannah until moving to Midway in 1986. He was owner and operator of Beasley and Son Paint Contracting and was a Savannah Bus Driver for 28 years. George was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He was a Mason and Shriner. He was a member of Fleming Baptist Church where he was active with the Senior Group. George loved to work and travel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Beasley and Nannie Beasley Burden; brothers, Floyd Beasley, Marshal Beasley, Andy Beasley, Carl Beasley, and Franklin Beasley; sisters, Mozelle Edenfield, Zadie Petroff, Alice Mays, and Rosie Sowell.
George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Nell Beasley; children, George Beasley, Jr., Jan Tucker, Ken Beasley (Rebecca), and Jo Beasley; a sister, Carolyn Rigdon; 5 grandchildren, Jessica Beasley, Stephanie Bride, George Beasley, III, Wyndee Johnson, Brittany Ravenscraft; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Fleming Baptist Church with burial at 2pm in Lake Cemetery in Metter, GA with military honors.
Remembrances: Fleming Baptist Church Nehemiah Fund, 3526 N. Coastal Hwy 17, Fleming, GA 31309.
