George Ellington MoxleyPooler, GADecember 6, 1954 – June 8, 2020Mr. George Ellington Moxley passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home in Pooler, GA. He lost his battle with duodenal cancer that day; he was 65 years old. He was born in Statesboro, GA, to the late Jake Q. Moxley and Emma Belle Scarboro Moxley. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jake Moxley, Jr. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. George was a Christian (a Baptist by type). Survivors include his wife, Ann McCoy Moxley; his brother, James Moxley; his sister Annie L. Moxley; and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm on Saturday, June 13th in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 4:00 pm at Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery located at 1521 Jones Road, Pembroke, GA. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News06/11/2020 06/12/2020 06/13/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at