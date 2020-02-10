|
George Francis Wilson October 18, 1938 - January 29, 2020
Savannah, GA
George died in his sleep early Wednesday morning after battling congestive heart failure for five years. He is survived by his husband, Jake Kawatski, his two brothers, Tom and Mikel Wilson, a sister, Sue Lanier and two sons, Geoff Wilson and John Wilson, three grandchildren, Geneva, Egon, and Elijah, with a great grandchild due in spring. He was making plans to be present for the birth.
George was born in Miami, Florida, the oldest of four children born to George Sr. and Mary Wilson. He kept Florida in his soul: he loved sailing, citrus fruits, warm weather, and cartwheels on the beach. He attended Stetson College where he met and later married Nancy Brown, the mother of Jon and Geoff.
They lived in Atlanta for many years, and in 1978 George opened Le Papillon Restaurant in Inman Park. Many friends and family worked there over the years, and learned to prepare and serve fine foods. For his 80th birthday, his family recreated Le Papillon in an old house in Little Switzerland, NC for one great night of reminiscing and epic dining.
George was involved with music and art throughout his life. He sang in choirs and choruses, directed and acted in community, school, and church theaters, and created paintings and other works of art. This love of the creative life had a lasting impact on many who were fortunate to know him.
George met Jake at a Tennessee men's gathering in 2000, and they moved to Savannah in 2006. George was known in Savannah for his stall in the Forsyth Farmers' Market, "George's Gorgeous Greens" which he and Jake ran for nine years. He volunteered at the historic gardens of the Owens-Thomas House in Savannah, managing the volunteer crews every Monday morning, rain or shine, year round for 14 years. Other private garden clients benefited from his expertise as well.
He sang with the Wesley Monumental Methodist Church choir for nearly 13 years, his swan song being a concert of Bach's Mass in B minor, in spring of last year. He also started a flower garden at the Methodist retreat center on the marshes, and his floral table decorations at weekly church dinners were admired and enjoyed by many there.
His own garden on West 44th street in Savannah was his pride and passion: countless hours spent communing with nature, creating a vegetable and floral oasis for wildlife in the heart of Savannah. It was a sad day when he could no longer manage the stairs down to his gardens, but would happily sit in the afternoon sun on the porch, admiring his handiwork.
A memorial is planned for Feb. 29th at the Unitarian Universalist church on Troup Square in Savannah. The Chi Gong group at the church was an inspiration and twice-weekly ritual that nurtured him as he was struggling with his failing health. George and Jake gardened together, and thought of themselves as "missionaries for Mother Nature", spreading her green gospel. His spirit lives on in the beauty he brought in our corner of Georgia!
