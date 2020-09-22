George Franklin Carter Jr.Statesboro, GAFuneral services for George Franklin Carter Jr., age 78, will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Richard N. Stanley Jr. Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Westview Cemetery.Mr. Carter was born on September 12, 1942 in Sandersville, Georgia and was raised in Wrightsville, Georgia. He was the son of the late George and Mary Jane Carter Sr. He loved hunting, fishing, the Georgia Bulldogs and his cat "Junior". He lived for his children and grandchildren. Mr. Carter passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Savannah Square Health Center.Mr. Carter is survived by his children Rebecca Swindol (Terry) of Clayton, NC, Brian Carter (Kimberly) of Colbert, Frankie James Sizemore (James) of Evans, George Carter III, Jackie Carter, and Amanda Carter all of Statesboro, two grandchildren Sarah Carter and Emily Carter of Colbert, and sister Ann Johnson (Tom) of Hickory, NC.Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Wrightsville Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at