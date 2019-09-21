|
|
George H. Ambrose
Rincon
George H. Ambrose, 86, passed away, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence.
George was born February 2, 1933 in Effingham County, served in the National Guard, and retired from Union Camp. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurie Eve Ambrose and Carrie Mae Graham Ambrose; and his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ambrose.
He is survived by his 3 children, Wanda (Mark) Hinely of Newington, Cindy (Keith) Zipperer of Rincon, and Darnell Ambrose of Charleston, SC; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer (Leigh) Hinely of Charleston, SC, Jason (Jincy) Hinely of Springfield, Mandy (Chris) Coleman of Hahira, and Clinton (Lauren) Hinely of Pooler; his 3 great-grandchildren, Jace and Jett Hinely of Springfield, and Claire Coleman of Hahira; siblings, Dick (Sudelle) Ambrose, Gussie Nease, and Ruth Seckinger all of Rincon; sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Ambrose and Myrtle Ambrose both of Rincon; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances may be given to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912)754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019