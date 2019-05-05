George Hughes Hensley, 98, of Skidaway Island, Savannah, GA passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born in Corbin, KY and raised in eastern KY he lived in St. Paul, VA, Massapequa, NY, and New Canaan, CT before retiring to The Landings on Skidaway Island in 1986. After 36 years with The Pittston Coal Sales Company, Greenwich, CT, George retired as President to dedicate his time to golf and volunteer activities including Kiwanis, Bethesda Home for Boys, and Habitat for Humanity. He was a 12 year resident of the Marshes of Skidaway and dedicated member of their Men's Poker Club. As an active 33 year member of the Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, he delighted in the weekly fellowship of the Men's Bible Study.



He was predeceased by his parents, William M. and Bessie (Hughes) Hensley; his sisters, Irene, Elizabeth and Billie Jean and their spouses; and loving son-in-law, Henry R. Allen.



Besides Iris, his devoted wife of 70 years, he leaves a daughter, Patricia H. Allen of Wethersfield, CT; and a son W. Michael Hensley, MD (Diane) of Parkersburg, WV. He is also remembered by his adoring grandchildren and their spouses: Geoffrey Allen (Heidi); Julia Fields (Eric); Laurel Fedor, MD (David); Alice Walz, MD (Jeremy); Brian Hensley, MD (Andrea); Kerrin Hensley; as well as eight great-grandchildren; two nephews and two nieces; and numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. George's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to his home care providers, Davenia, Freddie, Lucinda, Luz, and Michelle whose loving and compassionate care enabled George to remain comfortably and joyfully in his home with Iris. George never failed to express love for his family, gratitude for his many blessings and take comfort in his faith in God.



A Memorial Service to celebrate this man of integrity and faith will be held on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, 50 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411 or Kiwanis Club of Skidaway, c/o Bruce Schneidewind, Treas, 7 Ghost Crab CT, Savannah, GA 31411. Published in Savannah Morning News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary