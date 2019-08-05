|
Mr. Bloomingdale - George Inveninato Mr. George Inveninato, age 91, of Bloomingdale, passed away August 4, 2019. George was born in Brooklyn, NY, was a member of the Catholic Church, and after moving to Georgia, retired from Gulfstream Aerospace in 1992. He was preceded in death by his son, George, Jr. and his wife, Emily Inveninato. He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Jerry) Coffey, of Bluffton, SC; sons, James (Linda) Inveninato, of Murphy, NC, Michael (Maureen) Inveninato, of Central Islip, NY; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace LaPane, of Oviedo, FL, Adeline Laudano, of Toms River, NJ; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2:00 - 2:30 PM at Strickland Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel in Pooler, and the funeral service will begin at 2:30 PM in the funeral home chapel. Savannah Morning News August 5, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 5, 2019