George John Katula, 55, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence in Savannah, Georgia. He was born February 21, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late George and Emma Katula. George graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked at International Paper for the past 30 years, first in the Savannah Paper facility, then in Corporate Customer Technical Support.



He was passionate about cooking, was an avid reader, loved keeping up with the latest technology, and also loved traveling with his wife.



George is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna D. Katula of Savannah, his son Michael Fleming (fiancee', Haley Andrews) of Macon, Georgia, his daughter, Sarah Katula of Savannah (currently a student at Georgia Tech), his sister, Karen Katula (husband, Merrell Howard) of Greensboro, North Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.