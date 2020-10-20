1/
George R. Akins Jr.
George R. Akins, Jr.
Boca Raton, FL
George R. Akins, Jr., of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 80. George was born on February 13, 1940 to Harold Deane and Reverend George Akins, Sr. in Savannah, Georgia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara and his daughters Patrice (Michael) Liburdi of Lake Placid, FL, and Christi Hice of Punta Gorda, FL; grandchildren, Sean Liburdi and his wife Rachel, of Boca Raton, FL, Dustin Hice, of Boca Raton, FL, Jordan Hice and his wife Nicole, of Tampa, FL, Eric Liburdi, of Lake Placid, FL, Carly Hice and her fiancé Gian Barreto of Deerfield Beach, FL; two great grandchildren, Ella and Jude Liburdi.
Upon graduation from Georgia Southern University he joined Haverty's Furniture in Jacksonville, FL, for 2 years, which prompted his desire to work in the Furniture Industry for the next 50 + years. George lived a life full of adventure, travel and hard work, which allowed him to see all the corners of the Earth. His passion for sports, motorcycles and fast cars provided him a youthful spirit. George was a force to be reckoned with. He was a light to our lives and we all will miss him A memorial service will be held in Boca Raton on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10a.m.-12p.m., immediately followed by the funeral service at 12p.m. at Glick Funeral Home.
Savannah Morning News
October 21, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
