George R. Akins, Jr.Boca Raton, FLGeorge R. Akins, Jr., of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 80. George was born on February 13, 1940 to Harold Deane and Reverend George Akins, Sr. in Savannah, Georgia.He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara and his daughters Patrice (Michael) Liburdi of Lake Placid, FL, and Christi Hice of Punta Gorda, FL; grandchildren, Sean Liburdi and his wife Rachel, of Boca Raton, FL, Dustin Hice, of Boca Raton, FL, Jordan Hice and his wife Nicole, of Tampa, FL, Eric Liburdi, of Lake Placid, FL, Carly Hice and her fiancé Gian Barreto of Deerfield Beach, FL; two great grandchildren, Ella and Jude Liburdi.Upon graduation from Georgia Southern University he joined Haverty's Furniture in Jacksonville, FL, for 2 years, which prompted his desire to work in the Furniture Industry for the next 50 + years. George lived a life full of adventure, travel and hard work, which allowed him to see all the corners of the Earth. His passion for sports, motorcycles and fast cars provided him a youthful spirit. George was a force to be reckoned with. He was a light to our lives and we all will miss him. A memorial service was held in Boca Raton on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and he was laid to rest in Boca Raton Cemetery.