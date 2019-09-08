|
|
Savannah - George Russell "Chip" Meinert George Russell "Chip" Meinert, 54, passed away August 31, 2019, surrounded by family. He was a native of Savannah, GA and a graduate of the American Marine Institute in Daytona, FL. He was a dedicated marine mechanic and long-time employee at Marine Max, formerly Sea Ray of Savannah.
Chip was deeply devoted to his family. A loving husband and father to his children, a wonderful brother and son, and irreplaceable friend to so very many. He is greatly missed. Surviving are his wife, Mary Newton Meinert, daughter, Chloe Louise Meinert, son, Jefferson McKinley "Mac" Meinert, daughter, Olivia Neville Meinert, his sister, Traci Meinert James, nephews Nicholas James, Zachary Duclos and niece, Elizabeth Ann Duclos.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Russell Meinert, father, George Henry Meinert, sister, Karen Meinert Duclos, and infant son Samuel Newton Meinert. Chip loved his family and friends and shared with them his passion for boating and fishing in the salt water creeks of the low country.
Please remember Chip in a special prayer of thanksgiving for a life well lived and Glory well deserved.
A private service was held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 8, 2019