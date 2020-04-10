Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hyrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Whitehead Lamar Hyrne

Add a Memory
George Whitehead Lamar Hyrne Obituary
George Whitehead Lamar Hyrne
Savannah
George Whitehead Lamar Hyrne, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was a native and longtime resident of Savannah and was the son of William Godfrey Hyrne and Pamela Lucas Hyrne. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pamela Hyrne Mundale and brothers, William Godfrey Hyrne, Jr; Jonathan Lucas Hyrne and John Hume Hyrne.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Frances Hyrne Kelleher, four nieces, two nephews, many faithful friends, and his beloved dogs, Rack and Ruin.
George was a graduate of Georgia Tech and was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, flying missions over North Africa.
He had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting trips, especially with his nephews and friends. His greatest pleasure was spending time on his property in Beaulieu.
George was a humble man, a person of great character, and the ultimate gentleman. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will continue to be celebrated.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo


logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now