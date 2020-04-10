|
George Whitehead Lamar Hyrne
Savannah
George Whitehead Lamar Hyrne, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was a native and longtime resident of Savannah and was the son of William Godfrey Hyrne and Pamela Lucas Hyrne. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pamela Hyrne Mundale and brothers, William Godfrey Hyrne, Jr; Jonathan Lucas Hyrne and John Hume Hyrne.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Frances Hyrne Kelleher, four nieces, two nephews, many faithful friends, and his beloved dogs, Rack and Ruin.
George was a graduate of Georgia Tech and was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, flying missions over North Africa.
He had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting trips, especially with his nephews and friends. His greatest pleasure was spending time on his property in Beaulieu.
George was a humble man, a person of great character, and the ultimate gentleman. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will continue to be celebrated.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
