Savannah - George William Wilson, Sr. George William Wilson, Sr., 67, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
A native of Savannah, he was the son of late Clyde "Red" William Wilson, Sr. and the late Laura Inez Testone Wilson Hodges.
George was a Veteran having served in the Air National Guard and was retired from The Home Depot where he worked in Contract Sales.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patrica Kersey Wilson; his parents; a brother, Michael "Mike" Edward Wilson; half brother, Steve Wilson; step brother, Jimmy Hodges.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, George and Audrey Wilson, Shawn and Kristen Wilson, Tim Wilson; grandchildren, Stephen, Brannen (Kaytee), Shawn Bryan, Lauryn and Caleb; his sister, Dorothy Edenfield; step sister, Laura Hutchinson (Trey); aunt, Violet Joyner; uncle, James Wilson (Sue); other family and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Savannah Morning News July 11, 2019
