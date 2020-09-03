Georgia R. Carter
Savannah, GA
Georgia Louise Roberts Carter, 101, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Summer Breeze, where she lived independently in a cottage. She was born May 26, 1919 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Sydney and Emily Williams Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eustace Clifton Carter, Sr.
She was a charter member of White Bluff United Methodist Church, and was active in Eastern Star for many years. Mrs. Carter was a lifelong homemaker, where she raised her three children, and enjoyed growing flowers.
Surviving are two daughters, Judy Nelson (Carl) of Pooler, GA, and Randee Powell (Richard) of Savannah, GA, one son, Eustace "Cliff" Carter, Jr. (Jonnette) of Humboldt, TN, six grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her faithful companions, Bea Colley, and Suzanne Woodrum.
A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrance may be made to White Bluff United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank the loving caregivers of Compassus Hospice, and Handle With Loving Care, for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Carter.
Savannah Morning News
