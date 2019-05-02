|
|
Rev. Dr. Georgianna J. Hicks was born September 17, 1932, to Jerry and Rebecca Moultrie Jones in Ridgeland, SC. Dr. Hicks was the fifth child to this union. Her siblings were Rev. Luther Jones, Yada Jones, Louise Jones and Catherine Pyles who preceded her in death. Dr. Hicks was called a plucky child by her first teacher, Cousin Alice P. Hall. Her mother worked in the field and her father worked on the railroad. Dr. Hicks loved learning, singing and playing basketball. She played basketball for the Good Hope Negro School in Old House community. Dr. Hicks walked to school everyday, rain or shine. Her struggles made her determined to be her best self. Dr. Hicks moved to Philadelphia, Pa after completing Good Hope Negro School. She attended night school and received her high school diploma. Dr. Hicks married Ervin Hicks and to their union 6 children were born. She continue to pursue her education until she received a BA in Sociology at Armstrong University in Savannah, GA. She continued her education and received her Master degree from Pepperdine University in California. She continued to pursue and received her Doctoral degree from Faith Bible College in Washington, DC in Pastoral Counseling. She encouraged all of her children and grandchildren to get an education. She have children and grandchildren with Doctorates, Master and Bachelor degrees. She was so proud of all of her children and what have accomplished. She bragged about them often!!
Wake Service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 6-8PM at First Euhaw Baptist Church in Ridgeland, SC (Cooler)
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th; 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland, SC
Burial will take place at King Cemetery
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 2, 2019