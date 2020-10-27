Gerald C. Wilson
Savannah, GA
Gerald C. Wilson, age 75, of Savannah passed away Monday, October 26, 2020.
Mr. Wilson was born on December 3, 1944 in Savannah, the son of the late E.G. and Eleanor Davis Wilson. He was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School and after graduating enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps he continued serving with the U.S. Army National Guard, where he retired as Master Sergeant. He began his career working in information technology with Memorial Medical Center and later with Great Dane Trailers where he retired after many years of service. He was a former member of Bible Baptist Church and was a longtime member of the Chatham Artillery. Outside of work and civic involvement, Gerald was an avid golfer, enjoyed football, but most of all loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his siblings, Calvin Ivey Wilson and Gloria Wilson Erickson. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Patty Walsh Wilson; daughter, Sherri Smith O'Toole (Glen Wiltshire); brother, Charles Wilson (Libby); sisters, Sandra White (Walton), Roxie Herring (Jimmy), Rosie Saxon (Mike), and Sherry Dell Clark; and grandchildren, Gabrielle O'Toole and Lyndsi Wiltshire.
A private funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The service will be live streamed and the link will be available at the following website prior to the service beginning. https://www.bakermccullough.com/obituaries/Gerald-Wilson-17/#!/tributewall
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries