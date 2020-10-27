1/1
Gerald C. Wilson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald C. Wilson
Savannah, GA
Gerald C. Wilson, age 75, of Savannah passed away Monday, October 26, 2020.
Mr. Wilson was born on December 3, 1944 in Savannah, the son of the late E.G. and Eleanor Davis Wilson. He was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School and after graduating enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps he continued serving with the U.S. Army National Guard, where he retired as Master Sergeant. He began his career working in information technology with Memorial Medical Center and later with Great Dane Trailers where he retired after many years of service. He was a former member of Bible Baptist Church and was a longtime member of the Chatham Artillery. Outside of work and civic involvement, Gerald was an avid golfer, enjoyed football, but most of all loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his siblings, Calvin Ivey Wilson and Gloria Wilson Erickson. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Patty Walsh Wilson; daughter, Sherri Smith O'Toole (Glen Wiltshire); brother, Charles Wilson (Libby); sisters, Sandra White (Walton), Roxie Herring (Jimmy), Rosie Saxon (Mike), and Sherry Dell Clark; and grandchildren, Gabrielle O'Toole and Lyndsi Wiltshire.
A private funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The service will be live streamed and the link will be available at the following website prior to the service beginning. https://www.bakermccullough.com/obituaries/Gerald-Wilson-17/#!/tributewall
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved