Savannah - Gerald G. (Bud) Hunt, Jr. Gerald, better known as Bud, was born the eldest child of Gerald G. & Rae L. Hunt in Cedar Rapids, IA. He graduated Marshalltown High School in 1960 and earned his architecture degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1971. He met and married his former wife, Maria Vida Hunt, now of Denver, in 1974 and raised their three children, Jordan (daughter, now of Boston, MA), Tyler and Justin (sons, now both of Erie, CO) in Boulder.
Bud served in Vietnam as SP5 (T) in the U. S. Army Military Police Corps, was injured during the Tet Offensive of 1968, and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement in Operations Against Hostile Forces.
In 2006, Bud relocated to Savannah, GA and became an active member of the American Legion Post 184, serving in their ceremonial Honor Guard, and proudly driving his restored 1942 Ford military surplus "Jeep" in the city's many parades.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Kevin, in memory of whom a scholarship is awarded annually at Marshalltown Community College. Bud's sister, Barbara Bailey, still lives in South Carolina.
Bud will be fondly remembered for his laughter, generosity, artistic pursuits, prize-winning cooking and devotion to his furry family members. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends, including retired Army Nurse, Jane Thomas.
Donations in memory of Bud may be made to the Kevin L. Hunt Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.marshalltowncommunitycollegefoundation.org/donations.
Interment: Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver; date to be announced.
Memorial Gathering: Saturday, August 17, 5-8pm, American Legion Post 184, 3003 Rowland Ave, Savannah, GA 31404.
Additional info: Low Country Cremation & Burial page www.bradleybanderson.com/notices/Gerald-HuntJr. Savannah Morning News August 14, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 14, 2019